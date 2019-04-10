Joho opens up on bad old days with Uhuru

In the days of bad blood, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho used to sneak out of his home as early as 4am to attend President Uhuru Kenyatta's functions in Mombasa so he could tell him off.

And savour a public stand-off.

He would go into hiding with only his bodyguard and wait for when the President's function was about to start, so he could show up.

His sole purpose, according to Joho, was to make sure he denounced Uhuru and his Jubilee administration, knowing full well he'd get a public tongue lashing in return. It would be in all the papers.

He revealed this on Sunday during the Embrace Movement launch at the Sheikh Zayed Centre in Bombolulu, Mombasa.

Likoni MP Mishi Mboko and Public Service, Youth and Gender CAS Rachael Shebesh presided over the launch. Joho was the chief guest.

Once Uhuru ordered Joho to be placed under house arrest at his home so he wouldn't disrupt his function.

But the governor also feared his own allies would show up at his house and prevent him from going to presidential functions.

“I used to call people, my close allies. ‘Uhuru is coming tomorrow and I think I have to go’ I would tell them. They all always rejected the idea,” Joho said.

“After our meetings, I would go to sleep but always at around 2am. All sleep was gone because I would mull over what to do.

“At 4am or 5am I would sneak out, knowing my allies would come to my house and lock me in. They would only see me already at Uhuru’s functions,” he said.

At the functions, Joho confessed he would always become anxious after seeing his friends who had defected toJubilee. They included former Malindi MP and current Lands CAS Gideon Mung’aro and Lunga Lunga MP Khatib Mwashetani.

But Joho would gather his courage, telling himself that whatever happens, he would get his message across about how the Coast has been marginalised.

“Whenever my chance to speak came, I always took several steps forward and never looked at Uhuru and my friends on the other side in the eye.

“I would always face the crowd and tell them (Jubilee administration) off, knowing full well that when they stood up to speak, I would be on the receiving end. But I knew by then my message would have been received," he revealed.

However, also confessed that there was always that small voice within himself, rebuking him for dividing Jubilee and ODM people in Mombasa.

“After all is said and done, what we all shall be remembered for as leaders, is our contribution to building a united Kenya,” he said.

The governor said only a fool would reject the Embrace Movement because Kenya belongs to everyone. It is a unity movement launched by women.

“Raila Amolo Odinga and Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta have never talked about 2022 politics. All they have been saying to us is that they want a united Kenya,” Joho said. He is an ODM deputy party leader.

The governor said that leaders like the late Coast MPs Karisa Maitha, Shariff Nassir, Ronald Ngala, and others like Said Hemed, Mohamed Mwaruwa and Juma Boy are remembered by their deeds.

Joho said he now supports President Kenyatta and his war against corruption. He said the task is arduous, and called for patience.

“Our responsibility is to ensure we support the President in the anti-graft war," the governor sid.

The DCI and the DPP should be given time to do their work and should not be pushed, he said. They are assembling water-tight cases that won't collapse."

“From what we are hearing, serious evidence is being gathered. So let the institutions complete their work so people can go to jail."

