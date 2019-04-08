Drug addicts are sick, send them to rehab – CJ

All prosecuted drug addicts must be treated as patients and not criminals and belong in rehab, not jail, Chief Justice David Maraga has said.

The Chief Justice directed all judges and magistrates to prescribe rehab for all drug addicts instead of sending them to prison where they "never get the help, they need to recover from the habit".

The CJ spoke when he launched the Lamu Rehabilitation Centre in Hindi area, Lamu West, over the weekend. It includes a methadone programme for some heroin addicts.

Maraga warned, however, that drug smugglers and peddlers will not be accorded similar treatment since they are the "true criminals making the war on drugs tough to beat".

He said the war on drugs calls for efforts nationwide, not only in Lamu.

A report by the national anti-drug abuse agency says more than five million people are hooked on drugs.

Maraga said addiction is a problem to both individuals and national development.

The CJ asked police bosses to step down if they are unable to deal with drugs in their areas, especially if those involved in the drugs trade are well known to them.

“I have listened to leaders here detailing what drugs have done to people and I have empathised. I am shocked that drug smugglers and peddlers aren’t just known to the public but also to the security office.

"Then, deputy county commissioner, what are we doing here? Why can't we resign and go home because we are not helping the country?" Maraga asked.

Speaking at the same function, the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji said his office was in talks with the DCI and the Inspector General of Police to send petty drug offenders to rehab instead of prison.

He said much of the petty crime is committed by addicts who want to buy drugs.

“We are talking of those stealing goats, chicken and so on. We want to give rehab a chance rather than putting them on trial directly. That will, however, heavily depend on the level and nature of crimes committed. Our objective is to get the big fish," Haji said.

Lamu Woman Representative Ruweida Obbo proposed the death penalty for those found guilty of drug peddling.

“We want drug peddlers given the same treatment as criminal gangs in Mombasa like Wakali Kwanza. Toughness is what we need. Let such people be shot dead. The society will be better without them, ” Obbo said.