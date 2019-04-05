Cop to be charged over reveller's killing

Police have arrested a police officer accused of indiscriminately opening fire at a club in Taveta and instantly killing a reveller last Friday.

David Gitahi, a 56-year-old police corporal with service number 55197, is locked in an isolation cell in Taveta police station. He is to be arraigned on Monday.

Police said he is to be charged with murdering Juma Mwanguka, 36, at Rockland Club.

The family, Muslims for Human Rights and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority on Thursday physically examined the body at Taveta subcounty hospital.

Muhuri rapid response officer Francis Auma said the body had three gunshot wounds to the stomach and left the side of the chest.

Moi County Referral Hospital Voi pathologist Christopher Mbogo said a postmortem showed Mwanguku had been shot four times at close range. His heart lungs and liver were damaged.

He died from loss of blood.

Gitahi is accused of going on a shooting rampage at 11.35pm after he became dangerously intoxicated.

The incident was reported under OB number 65/29/03/2019.

Muhuri chairman Khelef Khalifa said Gitahi had previously shown a tendency to use his weapon on unarmed civilians.

“In several instances, it was reported to police but as usual it was ignored. This is a wake-up call for a thorough assessment of all police officers who carry weapons in order to protect the public,” Khalifa said.

Gitahi is attached to the criminal unit and is allowed to retain his gun which he ultimately lost control of.

The Director of Criminal Investigation has taken over the investigations.