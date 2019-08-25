Nyeri’s political intolerance could erode gains in women leadership, warn activists

The political intolerance experienced in Nyeri portends the county will be politically hostile by 2022, human rights activists have warned.

InformAction field director Mt Kenya region, Samuel Wandimi, said political activities are becoming hostile for women, which could affect their gains in political leadership.

The violence, Inform Action said, has been used to violate other people's right to opinion and assembly.

Inform Action is a human rights group that uses films and community discussions to get wananchi to speak out and take action.

The organisation has, thus, called on the Jubilee leadership to disband the Kieleweke and the Tangatanga factions before the situation worsens.

Wandimi said they will be monitoring the situation and document violations of people’s rights for "future reference".

Women from ‘Inua Mama’ group last weekend found themselves in the middle of the supremacy battle between the two factions, the second time Nyeri woman rep Rahab Mukami found herself in such a situation.

Because of the rivalry, Wandimi said most women are now unable to mobilize to advance their political agenda.

“According to the current political environment in the area, it appears political leaders are forming gangs for hire to make political capital from the situation,” said Wandimi.

Though they are targeting political opponents, Wandimi says it becomes more serious on women and could close the political space they are enjoying.

“What the politicians are doing is not about succession politics but their own political interest because I do not think there is anything bad for anyone to speak out their political opinion,” he said.

“When that happened during the Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri’s meeting, I thought that was the end of it but the recurrent of the same recently and especially to women is worrying".

Jubilee party leadership especially president Uhuru Kenyatta, his deputy William Ruto and secretary general Raphael Tuju have been faulted for not issuing any statement on the same.

“This is unfortunate yet we are talking about the two-third gender representation and encouraging women to vie for political positions,” he said.

Both Tangatanga and Kieleweke politicians have been accused of engaging their supporters who cause chaos in meetings.

Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu has been accused of using goons to stop the Tangatanga team from what he terms as premature campaigns in Nyeri town.

On the other hand, Wambugu has accused Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira MP), Mukami and a Cabinet Secretary eying the position of Deputy President of using goons to undermine him in his constituency.

He alleges they are being used by Deputy President William Ruto.

Women rights activist Muthoni Wanjau says if the trend continues, Nyeri Town is likely to be a hostile ground especially for women come 2022.

“A culture of intolerance is slowly gaining root, where people who are of opposing views are not being tolerated,” Muthoni said.

She says there is no guarantee that similar tactics will not be employed to deter and intimidate opponents in 2022.

"If this happens it will hinder the women aspirants since no woman will apply such violent tactics of hooliganism," she said.

"The two-third gender representation will not be realized as the ground proves to be hostile for women candidates."

She called on security agencies to play their part in protecting people and property without favoritism.