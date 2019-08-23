Murang'a coffee factories to cooperate, raise profits

The Murang'a county government will consolidate operations of all coffee factories to stem mismanagement, low prices and theft.

Governor Mwangi wa Iria said on Thursday that he has met coffee farmers' representatives from the factories and they agreed to work together and harmonise activities to strengthen the sector.

He said the county has 146 factories that form 42 coffee co-operative societies, which then form the Mugama Union, an umbrella of county saccos.

"Board members of the union and coffee factories delegates have agreed that working together is the only way to move the sector forward by harmonising management and marketing," the governor said.

He said the union is not fully in charge of the sector as the factories operate as semi-autonomous entities, especially in the marketing that makes them vulnerable to conmen.

Wa Iria said the county government aims at consolidating the union to make it responsible for everything happening in the factories so the county can partner with only one entity.

The county will then dedicate resources to straighten out the sector, he said, but it can only do that through a "clean union".