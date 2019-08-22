100 raid Nyeri home in land dispute, one killed

Kuria said preliminary investigations show the land has been in dispute for many years. Court orders have been issued but their content was not immediately known.

“We want to ascertain what the final court order was all about. But whatever it might have said, it is no reason enough for some people to attack others,” he said.

Kuria said 16 people are in custody and police aim to arrest those behind the raid.

The police boss said several people were injured during the early morning raid but the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

He could not confirm whether those injured were attackers or their victims.