CRACKDOWN

Illicit brew bar operators seized in Limuru

The culprits were seized in Farmers (near Limuru town), Thigio, Ngarariga and Ngecha.

In Summary

•Police netted over 100 litres of chang'aa at Farmers area in Limuru town, and arrested four suspected sellers.

• Several bar operators have been arrested and charged in court for selling alcoholic drinks before and after the recommended time.

by GEORGE MUGO Correspondent
Central
16 August 2019 - 07:51
Limuru OCPD Eunice Githure hold a chang'aa in a ploythene paper bag at Tigoni police station. The illicit brew was impounded at Farmers area within Limuru town.
Limuru OCPD Eunice Githure hold a chang'aa in a ploythene paper bag at Tigoni police station. The illicit brew was impounded at Farmers area within Limuru town.
Image: GEORGE MUGO

Several Limuru bar operators have been arrested for selling alcohol before official opening hours.

Some bar attendants lock their customers in their outlets to consume alcohol uninterrupted, sub-county police commander Eunice Githure said on Wednesday.

The culprits were seized in Farmers (near Limuru town), Thigio, Ngarariga and Ngecha.

 

They were selling illicit brew to young men at 8am. "We impounded over 100 litres of chang'aa packed in the banned polythene paper bags," Githure said.

She asked law-abiding bar owners to inform on the illicit brew sellers.

Residents applauded the police for arresting the illicit brew sellers.

Salome Nduta, from Farmers, lamented that several women had separated with their husbands over irresponsible alcohol consumption.

"The husbands cannot feed, clothe and educate their children. They also cannot satisfy their wives sexually," she said.

MORE:

Four held in swoop to wipe out illicit brew

Four people have been arrested and charged as the crackdown on illicit brew intensifies in the city The four appeared before chief magistrate ...
Counties
8 months ago

Cops destroy 1,300 litres of illicit brew in Murang’a

Security officers have destroyed 1,300 litres of illicit brew in Gatanga constituency, Murang’a county. Central regional coordinator Wilson Njenga ...
Counties
1 year ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by GEORGE MUGO Correspondent
Central
16 August 2019 - 07:51

Most Popular

  1. Embu MCA's mini dress 'provokes' male colleagues
    13h ago Eastern

  2. Punjani's wife and four others walk to freedom
    15h ago Coast

  3. 5,000 Eldoret families evicted for Sh50 billion houses
    1d ago Rift Valley

  4. MDG party to scrutinise BBI report before backing referendum
    3d ago Nyanza

  5. Two youths kill manager for denying them free game
    1d ago Rift Valley

Latest Videos