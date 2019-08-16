Illicit brew bar operators seized in Limuru

Several Limuru bar operators have been arrested for selling alcohol before official opening hours.

Some bar attendants lock their customers in their outlets to consume alcohol uninterrupted, sub-county police commander Eunice Githure said on Wednesday.

The culprits were seized in Farmers (near Limuru town), Thigio, Ngarariga and Ngecha.

They were selling illicit brew to young men at 8am. "We impounded over 100 litres of chang'aa packed in the banned polythene paper bags," Githure said.

She asked law-abiding bar owners to inform on the illicit brew sellers.

Residents applauded the police for arresting the illicit brew sellers.

Salome Nduta, from Farmers, lamented that several women had separated with their husbands over irresponsible alcohol consumption.

"The husbands cannot feed, clothe and educate their children. They also cannot satisfy their wives sexually," she said.