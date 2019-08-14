We'll oppose handshake report if it creates PM post, says lobby

A lobby group has said it will mobilise Kenyans to reject the Building Bridges Initiative if it proposes the creation of more positions in the Executive.

It is widely believed that the Handshake team will recommend a referendum to expand the Executive for more inclusivity in government.

The team, chaired by Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji, ended its public hearings last week and is expected to finalise its report to be handed over to President Uhuru Kenyatta in October.

The Ondoa Panya Movement on Monday said it was closely monitoring the BBI and promised to reject a proposal to create the position of prime minister and two deputy prime ministers.

The group's national coordinator John Wamagata said they could not discuss more on the BBI because the team had not given its final report.

"Let's not speak much about it now, but once it is out, we shall reject the report should we realise that wanjiku will be overrepresented. This is something we have been fighting against," Wamagata said

He spoke in Limuru when he led other civil society groups in launching the Toilet Paper Movement at Terracotta Hotel. The movement is aimed at stopping MPs from increasing their allowances.

He was with Samuel Njuguna, Peter Thuku, Peter Mumira, Samuel Mungai, George Njoroge and Bunge la Wananchi president Josphat Waema and members David Murimi and TK Daniels.

They said they will distribute 100,000 tissue papers labeled "Toilet Paper Movement, Stop M-pigs Greed.'

Wamagata said they were not happy with lawmakers' move to increase their house allowance, car grants and meeting allowances.

He said the group will invade MPs in meetings in their constituencies to shame them by distributing the tissue papers to attendants and heckling the legislators.

The group distributed about 200 tissue papers to residents.

Murimi said they will be conducting impromptu civic education about constitutional rights, representation and use of public funds.

"We shall be meeting wananchi in towns, market places, hotels and everywhere we get them," Wamagata said.

Waema said constitutional changes proposed in the Punguza Mizigo Bill were good and that they were waiting for the BBI report to make comparisons.

Edited by peter obuya