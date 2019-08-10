Phase one of Sh1bn Chaka market to be complete by October

Phase one of the Sh1 billion Chaka market in Kieni, Nyeri, will be complete by October this year.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i while on a development tour of Nyeri county on Thursday said President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed that the first phase be completed by then. The market was commission by Uhuru in late 2016.

The CS said the government has spent Sh431 million on the first phase, which is 89 per cent complete. The second phase is expected to cost Sh0.5 billion.

Uhuru in January appointed the Interior CS as the chairperson of the National Development Implementation and Communication Cabinet Committee.

The CS is in charge of delivery of all the national government programmes and projects and reports directly to the President.

“The Infrastructure CS [James Macharia] said money has been set aside in this financial year’s budget for phase two of the project,” the CS said.

Macharia was to attend the event but failed because he was appearing before the Parliamentary Committee on Transport on Thursday.

During his visit to the project in January this year, CS Macharia had promised that the first phase of market would be complete by April this year, but that did not happen due to lack of funding.

Matiang’i said upon completion of the market, a police station will be set up inside the facility to boost security for traders and their merchandise.

The facility is expected to benefit about 36,000 people directly and indirectly.

It is expected to serve 2,000 retail traders while 34,000 small-scale farmers will be supplying the market.

The market will have a cooling facility to enable traders preserve perishable goods for one to two weeks.

It will also have banking halls and saccos among other facilities, making it a one-stop-shop.

The construction of the Kenol–Nyeri-Nanyuki-Isiolo dual carriageway is expected to boost business in the market. The market is along the road.

Matiang’i also said the government will divide Kieni West into two subcounties and post a deputy county commissioner in Kiawara to take services closer to the people.

Currently, the residents travel to Mweiga to get crucial services.

“We have also agreed with the Inspector General of Police that we shall upgrade this police post to a police station. We have also agreed that we shall spend part of the Sh1 billion set aside for improvement of police infrastructure this financial year and use it to upgrade this security facility,” he said.

The money, he said, will be used to expand infrastructure by building a bigger office to the status of a station.

More vehicles will be brought to boost security, he said.

He was accompanied by ICT CS Joe Mucheru, Interior PS Karanja Kibicho, IG Hillary Mutyambai, Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, Deputy Governor Caroline Karugu, Senator Ephraim Maina, MPs Ngunjiri Wambugu (Nyeri town) and Kanini Kega (Kieni).

Matiang’i also visited Kagwathi in Tetu, where he opened a police post constructed by a well-wisher. CS Mucheru commissioned an ICT hub in the area.

They later inspected construction of Brookside–Mweiga road before addressing a Baraza in Kiawara, Kieni.

Earlier in the day, the CS held a meeting with members of National Government Administrative officers at Nyamachaki PCEA hall.