Kemri seeks help to get title deed for Mwea facility

Kemri is seeking the intervention of the government in the transfer of a title deed for the land on which their Wamumu facility will be constructed.

The construction of the referral and teaching centre in Mwea, Kirinyaga county, stalled in 2017.

Only a perimeter wall, a gate and gatehouse that are 86 per cent complete and paid for in full.

The facility will comprise a university, a research centre, a modern hospital and a state-of-the-art diagnostic laboratory.

Studies and surveys on waterborne diseases and malaria, which continue to ravage the region, will be carried out at the facility.

It will be set up on a 100 acres. The land was donated by the people of Kirinyaga, through their county government, two years ago after the Cabinet okayed the mega project.

But Kemri CEO Yeri Kombe said getting the title deed has been a tussle.

“The title was issued in our name but actual collection has not happened, mainly due to change of leadership,” Kombe said.

Health CAS Rashid Aman said the 14 per cent pending work on the construction of the wall, gate and gatehouse is as a result of the contractor’s request of revision of costs of certain aspects of project materials. The CAS spoke when he appeared before the National Assembly Health Committee to respond to questions raised about the project.

“The state department for public works constituted an independent team who visited the site to assess the works. The outcome is awaited,” Aman said.

The master plan developed in consultation with the county government and the local community in 2017 consists of modern research laboratories that will conduct research in non-communicable diseases such as cancer, diabetes, heart problems as well as other health issues associated with the region.

It will also undertake research in mental and neurological science, miraa, newborn and child development and behavioural sciences research.

It is expected to include a level five hospital for clinical research, which will support clinical research for drug and vaccines trials and other management procedures that are to be developed.

“It will be a clinical research facility and only patients undergoing research will be attended to,” the CAS said.

It will also have an administration block.

The MPs now plan to visit the site to establish the progress of the project.