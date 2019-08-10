Former MP faults Sossion's position on CBC

A former MP in Kiambu has asked Knut secretary general Wilson Sossion to stop opposing the implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

Former Lari MP Mburu Kahangara has praised the government for coming up with a curriculum that will help to reduce cases of unemployment.

He said many people with degrees, diplomas and other qualifications are unemployed.

Kahangara has asked teachers and residents to support the government's efforts of deciding to change the education system.

He urged Sossion not to fight the curriculum, since he is a teacher and teachers are entitled to implement the policies of the government.

"Syllabus and the curriculum that has been started by the government are aimed at ensuring that learners' identify their abilities when they are young and it will be nurtured to help them secure employment," he said.

He spoke in Gitithia village during the burial of Karumba Mutura, who is a grandfather of his former personal assistant Frank Karumba.

Kahangara asked Sossion to concentrate on fighting for teachers rights, welfare and issues such as salaries but not fighting the government policies.

However, Sossion has time and again accused Education CS George Magoha of using shortcuts to rush to change the 844 system to the CBC.

He argued that Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) failed to follow the international standard of curriculum reform.

Kahangara said teachers were not prepared enough by the government to implement it.