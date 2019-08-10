Collect your title deeds, Murang'a residents urged

Murang’a county commissioner Mohamed Barre has asked residents who have applied for title deeds to collect them from the county lands registry.

Barre has said 398 land ownership documents are lying uncollected in the registry.

The county commissioner, who chairs the County Development Implementation and Coordination Committee (CDICC), said they are using chiefs to trace owners of documents in the villages.

The committee has organised rotational subcounty meetings to distribute the title deeds and will visit Kigumo and Kandara subcounties on August 14.

“We want people to get their documents to stop the numerous succession scuffles experienced in many areas,” Barre said.

He said about 100 title deeds were issued out two months ago but some applicants cannot be found.

“We are wondering why people apply for title deeds and then fail to collect them when they are processed,” Barre said.

He urged all applicants to ensure they check the status of their documents in the lands registry.

The commissioner also said two police officers are deployed to the registry every day to help maintain order.

Efforts are also being made to remove brokers who have been conning unsuspecting people under the pretence that they would help them acquire land documents faster.

Barre said he has received complaints from many victims who have lost money to brokers.

“Doing away with brokers is one of the ways we are using to streamline services in the office,” Barre said.

The county commissioner also asked residents who have erected structures on road reserves to remove them.

He said the national government is in the process of upgrading eight roads in the county and the structures will be pulled down.

“Notices have already been issued for all who have encroached on road reserves to remove them,” he said.

Last week, the Transport Cabinet Secretary announced that the Murang’a-Kenol road would be expanded. This is even as the Kenol-Isiolo highway is upgraded to a dual carriageway.

Traders with businesses along the Kenol-Isiolo road last month asked the government to extend their notices to give them time to seek alternative business sites.

They said the one-month they have been given to leave their premises is too little and it would disrupt their lives.

Barre further said a housing unit constructed by the National Police Service at Kangema police station will be occupied by the end of the month.

Construction of the 16 units’ building is about to be completed after stalling for eight years.

It is expected to improve the living conditions of the officers and address shortage of accommodation.

Security officers attached to the station previously lived in old and worn out buildings constructed decades ago.