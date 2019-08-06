Murang'a MPs laud Ruto's call for truce in Jubilee

Three Murang’a MPs have supported Deputy President William Ruto's call for ceasefire between Tangatanga and Kieleweke.

The legislators who spoke at Gatanga Catholic Church on Sunday said they are happy that Ruto has changed his mind and now wants to unite the party.

MPs Joseph Nduati (Gatanga), Peter Kimari (Mathioya) and Ruth Mwaniki (Kigumo) said a united party would help the President to implement his development agenda.

Nduati said unity within the party is what the President has been calling for and praised Ruto for announcing that he is ready to work with other leaders.

“It is good that we will move forward as a united party but if Ruto is genuine, let him stop his early campaigns and start talking about development,” Nduati said.

Kimari said Ruto has to tame his footsoldiers and ask them to stop politicking.

He said Ruto's move would be counterproductive for him to talk about unity while his supporters continue to campaign.

“His talk about unity will bring people together as there will no longer be divisions. That is what the President has been asking of us all the time,” he said.

Kimari said that while the Deputy President called for a truce in the party in Murang’a, several leaders who were accompanying him still declared their support for his 2022 bid.

“I hope they follow suit, and support what everybody else is talking about. They should start talking about development,” Kimari said.

Mwaniki said all leaders should respect the President’s directive to stop early campaigns.

Mwaniki said the Central region has benefited a lot from government projects. They include roads and water projects.

“There are so many ongoing projects in the region and people can see the things that the Jubilee administration has been able to achieve,” she said.

On Sunday, Ruto asked the two factions of Jubilee – Tangatanga and Kieleweke – to bury the hatchet and resolve their differences. He said the differences have disoriented the party agenda.

Ruto, who spoke at St Mary Catholic Cathedral in Murang’a town, said party members should speak in one voice and work together towards accomplishing the agenda of the Jubilee government.