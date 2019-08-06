Close

Kiambu market traders protest over data collection

by STANLEY NJENGA Correspondent, Kiambu
06 August 2019 - 00:00
Kiambu town Market where traders sell their produce
Filth: Kiambu town Market where traders sell their produce
Image: Stanley njenga

Kiambu town wholesale market traders have protested favouritism in data collection. 

The traders said the data being collected by the market committee will be used to relocate traders to a new market that is being constructed by the county government.

They said they will not accept the collected data since it was done selectively.

 

The traders spoke in Kiambu town at Gatiri wholesale market. Kiambu town hosts more than 3,000 traders.

“There are people calling themselves the market committee. They are collecting data from traders and their photos so that when the new market is built we will be relocated without a hitch. But we are rejecting the process since it is being done with a lot of favouritism, a trader said.

Mary Wanjiku said, “They have finished collecting data from the traders and yet we were not included." 

The traders who have been selling produce under harsh environment for more than 20 years said the county government had neglected them.

“Since the governor took over, he has never stepped foot in the market to assess its condition. Garbage is strewn all over,” Samuel Kabore said.

