Close

OPERATIONS COMMENCE

Sh1 billion Othaya hospital ready

Hospital with 350 beds will start receiving referrals on Tuesday

In Summary
  • Hospital has about 600 staff out of the targeted 1,300
  • It will serve Nyeri, Laikipia, Isiolo, Meru, Marsabit, Kirinyaga and Murang’a
by EUTYCAS MUCHIRI Correspondent, Nyeri
Central
05 August 2019 - 06:00
Othaya Level 6 Hospital
READY: Othaya Level 6 Hospital
Image: EUTYCAS MUCHIRI

Othaya Level 6 Hospital in Nyeri is well equipped to deal with as many referral cases, a government official has said.

The chairman of the Public Service Commission Stephen Kirogo said the commission will continue recruiting staff until the targeted number is achieved to ensure efficiency.

It will start receiving referrals on Tuesday. The hospital will serve the seven counties of Nyeri, Laikipia, Isiolo, Meru, Marsabit, Kirinyaga and Murang’a.

The Sh1 billion facility with 350 beds already has about 600 staff out of the targeted 1,300.

Kirogo spoke in Othaya on Friday when he visited the hospital.

“We are happy to report here that with the staff in place the hospital is ready to start operations and this will happen beginning Tuesday,” he said.

He said those recruited last month are critical staff to enable the hospital start operations. The new staff include the CEO medical personnel.

Kirogo said with the start of operations, the PSC will be able to gauge the hospital's needs and respond.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga said the facility will offer affordable health services to the residents and patients from neighbouring counties.

“Remember we are now running a referral system where patients have to go through the lower levels before they can be referred to the facility,” he said.

He called on residents to look at the hospital as an economic activity with opportunities they can exploit.

Staff will need houses, food and other goods and services, so residents should invest, he said.

Othaya MP Gichuki Mugambi said the government has assured residents there will always be enough staff at the facility.

MORE:

Sh1bn Othaya hospital finally ready to admit patients

Specialists and other staff have been hired and the facility is ready to start running.
Counties
4 days ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by EUTYCAS MUCHIRI Correspondent, Nyeri
Central
05 August 2019 - 06:00

Most Popular

  1. Uansin Gishu MCAs decry brutality from county askaris
    2d ago Rift Valley

  2. MCAs raise alarm over xenophobia in Kenya
    2d ago Coast

  3. Two arrested with 14kg elephant tusks
    2d ago Central

  4. [PHOTOS] Joyce Laboso's body arrives at Sotik Stadium
    3d ago Rift Valley

  5. Uhuru, Raila attend Nyong'o mum's final send-off
    1mo ago Nyanza

Latest Videos