Sh1 billion Othaya hospital ready

Othaya Level 6 Hospital in Nyeri is well equipped to deal with as many referral cases, a government official has said.

The chairman of the Public Service Commission Stephen Kirogo said the commission will continue recruiting staff until the targeted number is achieved to ensure efficiency.

It will start receiving referrals on Tuesday. The hospital will serve the seven counties of Nyeri, Laikipia, Isiolo, Meru, Marsabit, Kirinyaga and Murang’a.

The Sh1 billion facility with 350 beds already has about 600 staff out of the targeted 1,300.

Kirogo spoke in Othaya on Friday when he visited the hospital.

“We are happy to report here that with the staff in place the hospital is ready to start operations and this will happen beginning Tuesday,” he said.

He said those recruited last month are critical staff to enable the hospital start operations. The new staff include the CEO medical personnel.

Kirogo said with the start of operations, the PSC will be able to gauge the hospital's needs and respond.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga said the facility will offer affordable health services to the residents and patients from neighbouring counties.

“Remember we are now running a referral system where patients have to go through the lower levels before they can be referred to the facility,” he said.

He called on residents to look at the hospital as an economic activity with opportunities they can exploit.

Staff will need houses, food and other goods and services, so residents should invest, he said.

Othaya MP Gichuki Mugambi said the government has assured residents there will always be enough staff at the facility.