Stalled Kangema police houses to be ready in weeks

Completion of stalled houses at Kangema police station is expected to address the shortage of accommodation among security officers.

Work on the two-storey building is nearing completion and officers are expected to occupy the houses before the end of this month.

The two-bedroomed units will provide better accommodation to security officers who have been dwelling in old and dilapidated houses.

Visiting the site on Thursday for routine inspection, members of the County Development Implementation and Coordination Committee (CDICC) expressed their satisfaction with the progress.

Chairman Mohammed Barre said the contractor had fast-tracked the project despite the delay in the release of funds in the last financial year.

Members of Murang’a CDICC previously visited the site to ensure funds were well-utilised to ensure completion of the project that stalled for more than eight years.

Construction of the 16 units commenced in 2010 but stalled after the initial contractor left the site citing lack of payment.

Murang’a county police commander Josphat Kinyua said the government allocated Sh33.6 million towards the end of 2018-19 which facilitated completion of the project.

The project involves putting up a parking bay and erection of perimeter wall around the station and staff quarters.

“The project is almost complete and by August 21, officers will occupy the new houses and this will go a long way in providing the officers with better accommodation,” Kinyua said.

Elsewhere, rehabilitation of a section of Kangema-Kiriaini road which was destroyed by a landslide is ongoing and expected to be completed by year's end.

The section of the road at Kanjama was washed away last year in April. Motorists plying the route have been forced to use a diversion.

An inspector with the Kenya National Highways Authority Regina Kilonzo told members of the committee that 24 per cent of the work has already be done.

