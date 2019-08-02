We can do it, people fix road in Maragua

When Murang'a county didn'tt fix a dilapidated feeder road, residents of Mangoto village in Maragua subcounty decided to do it themselves.

They upgraded seven kilometres of the cratered Kihiu Mwiri Mangoto road.

It was impassable. A few children drowned in deep potholes, a couple of women gave birth on the roadside on their way to health facilities.

Produce rotted in fields because farmers could not transport it to market.

The situation would have gotten worse, but large-scale farmers bought land in the area and soon realised that they couldn't use the road to take produce to market.

They mobilised small-scale farmers and residents and got approval from the national government to do t themselves.

The road will serve Kangangu primary and secondary schools and improve village income.

“We are glad our new neighbours were sympathetic. This road has now opened up the village and our produce will not be going bad in our farms,” Geoffrey Karanja said.

With a good road, they will now be able to practice commercial farming, he said.

Priscilla Wangechi said many women have delivered by the roadside on their way to health facilities.

“Just recently, a woman gave birth in a ditch and afterwards, we had to carry her for a very long distance to a health centre,” she said.

The road also had deep ditches and sometimes children drowned during the rainy seasons.