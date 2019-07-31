Kiambu MCAs question Sh15m driving course for youths

Kiambu MCAs are probing a Sh15.6 million tender awarded to Petanns Driving School, following allegations that licences were not issued.

The Sectoral Committee of Youths and Sports on Tuesday questioned Youths executive Karungo Thang'wa, chief officer Peninah Kamau and chief sports officer Chege Gitango on how the tendering was done, how the money was used and the status of the driving course.

The query had been raised by Kinoo MCA Samuel Kimani.

Thang'wa and Kamau told the committee that already, Petanns Driving School has been paid up to Sh10 million. This is despite the course not having been completed.

The driving schools that tendered include Aha, Phoenix, Kericho, Pettans and Touring. Petanns won the tender and was to train 1,200 beneficiaries from needy families. Each ward was to select 20 youths through the office of the MCAs in May.

“I found it odd because after looking for their details, there is no Phoenix Driving School in the country and through a Google search, I found one in California USA, which raises concern over the tendering process,” Kimani said.

The MCAs said the beneficiaries who were selected complained that they never received any training and were not contacted by the school, even after their names were submitted.

“I had submitted three beneficiaries for the training and when I contacted them on whether they received any training, they said that they were never contacted and now we have a report that the training was conducted,” an MCA said.

Petanns management, who were invited to answer questions in the assembly, said they have 743 driving licences for those who completed the training, waiting to be handed over.

They also said some beneficiaries dropped out without a trace.

The management said each beneficiary was paid for Sh13,000 for the course and the school is committed to making sure the training is completed.

They urged the MCAs to help them trace those who dropped out.

Nominated MCA Njeri Bakari said there was no value for money since despite the money having been paid, the youths are yet to get licenses for the one-and-a-half month driving course.

“The whole training program for the youths has a lot of questionable details which are missing and we are taken round in circles by the department leaders. We will not allow our youths to be taken for a ride and public money to be misused,” said Bakari.

The report will be presented to the floor of the house on Wednesday where MCAs will get further clarifications if need be and possible action taken.