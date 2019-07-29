Don't politicise war on corruption, Senator Maina urges

Nyeri Senator Ephraim Maina want the Judiciary and investigative agencies allowed to do their work independently.

He warned against the politicisation of corruption cases. Maina said the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commissions and the Director of Public Prosecutions should not be interfered with.

"We respect our Constitution by giving the Judiciary and the investigative agencies space to conduct their work freely in the interest of Kenya," Maina told the Star yesterday.

The lawmaker appealed to Kenyans, especially the political class, to support the anti-graft crackdown. He said corruption has reached an alarming level and must be tackled on all fronts. International agencies have reported that the country is losing 30 per cent of its budget to corruption.

"It's not feasible to think of providing essential services like food, health, education or any other development to wananchi in a country where a huge amount of revenue goes into individuals' pockets," Maina said.

He said the arrest of high-profile state officials has given hope to poor Kenyans. Last week, Treasury CS Henry Rotich and his PS Kamau Thugge were arrested over Kimwarer and Arror dams scandal.

Rotich and Thugge were charged alongside other 26 suspects. They denied any wrongdoing. Some politicians, notable among them Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, said Rotich and Thugge are innocent and were turned into sacrificial lambs by President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration.

Detectives have also arrested Nema director-general Geoffrey Wahungu and other government officials.

Maina said Kenyans have been left with only two options — to join the fight to stop and eradicate corruption, or perish.

He called upon religious organisations to condemn thievery.

"If these religious organisations are believers of God, they should conduct prayers for a whole month on only one commandment — Thou shall not steal — then embark on a serious campaign to preach to Kenyans the dangers of corruption," Maina said.