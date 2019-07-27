Nyandarua MCAs demand Sh33m transformers

Therefore, Sh16.59 million would translate to Sh33.17 million worth of transformers and energy reticulation, Kaiyani said.

“I, therefore, seek the specific areas in each ward where the transformers worth Sh33.172 million will be installed," he said.

The MCA said by the close of the 2018-19 financial year, no transformer had been delivered or installed, and asked to know the progress of the project.

He requested documentary evidence of any agreement between the county government and Rerec, and the specific areas of installation.

He asked for an explanation on why the process has delayed.

Contacted for comment, Transport executive Daniel Wangenye on Friday told the Star that the MCAs' allegations are incorrect.

He said his department will liaise with the elected members to ensure every ward gets a transformer.

Wangenye said the design engineer has not been to the ground to do a feasibility study, after which the county will determine which areas to give the transformers.

“I can assure you that the transformers will be allocated equally," his text message read.

Transport chairman Mburu said they would need two weeks to seek and deliver the required information. He said it would be shameful if the allegations were proven to be true.

On Thursday MCAs said all indications point to the transformers being installed at Mirangine.

Leshau Pondo MCA Kamau Gathungu said together with Kaiyani, they reduced their allocation for roads by Sh586,000 and Sh1 million respectively to have more transformers. He said when the money was allocated, they informed residents that the transformers would be installed.

“Rumour has it that all these transformers are heading to ‘Ichaweri’ of Nyandarua. It is very unfair. One ward should not benefit at the expense of others," Gathungu said.

The MCA said he and Kaiyani will sue if the House and Roads committee fails to correct the mess.

Kipipiri MCA Paul Ngeche said MCAs had identified strategic positions for the installation in their wards.

He urged the sectoral committee to expedite the requisite information for the House to decide on the direction to take "for Wanjiku's protection".

Some MCAs were, however, confused as to which committee should handle the matter.

Budget and Appropriation committee member Githinji Mwaniki (Geta ward) said the matter should be dealt with by his committee as they authored the document in which the allocation was factored.

But Githioro's Sambigi Mukuria said since the House is not at issue with the allocation and the money is not lost, the Implementation committee should handle the matter.

Assembly Deputy Speaker Zachary Njeru, however, said the information should be from the Transport, Energy and Public Works department as they are the ones who will buy the transformers and "from rumour, I know they have not been allocated to other wards".

Njeru said the Roads committee should move fast to allow the House to know if the transformers have been procured and any other necessary information.

