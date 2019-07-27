DPP to maintain witness statement in PCEA Sh50.9m theft case

The prosecution has changed tune in a case where former PCEA moderator David Gathanju and two others are charged with stealing Sh50.9 million from the church.

During the mention of the case, prosecution counsel Donnex Ongira said they will rely on a statement by former Nairobi West Equity branch manager Chebet Rotich.

“We will maintain Chebet as a witness. The other bank official who was to testify instead will not be called,” he said.

On July 4, during the hearing of the case, the prosecution had sought to recall the statement by the manager but the defence objected.

Investigating officer Paul Waweru had told the court that he did not intend to use Chebet’s statement.

He intended to call another witness from Equity Bank who would provide another statement.

Chebet's statement indicated that the Presbyterian Church of Eastern Africa secretary general Rev Peter Kania, who is the church’s second-in-command, authorised the transfer of funds.

The manager said before effecting any transfers, she would call Rev Kania to confirm whether he had sanctioned the transactions.

Chebet added that in Kania’s absence, she would call church treasurer Amon Nderi.

The manager denied conspiring with Mwangi or anyone else to defraud the church, saying everything was done above board and as per the laid down bank procedures.

She had no knowledge anyone was stealing from the church until Rev Kania went to the branch with the information, she said.

Gathanju, who served as a moderator between 2009 and 2015, is charged alongside two former employees James Muiruri and Peter Mwangi who were finance officer and communications director respectively.

The three are charged that on diverse dates between January 2, 2016, and June 30, 2017, at PCEA headquarters in Nairobi's South C Estate, they stole Sh50.9 million that came into their possession by virtue of their employment.