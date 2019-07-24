Gakuyo accuses Waititu betraying him

A former ally of Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has accused him of betrayal and ganging up with his political opponents to ruin his businesses.

Rev David Ngari, who runs the troubled Ekeza Sacco and Gakuyo Real Estate, said says the governor is to blame for the imminent collapse of his businesses.

The two had in 2017 joined hands with other politicians, including Deputy Governor James Nyoro, to form the formidable ‘United 4 Kiambu’ which led to the defeat of Former Governor William Kabogo in the elections.

Ngari, popularly known as Gakuyo, is the presiding Bishop of Calvary Chosen Center in Thika.

“Sometimes when I look at Waititu, I don't know how to describe him. He is in that position [governor] because of my pocket, yet he has decided to join the forces to fight me. This is betrayal of the worst kind,” Gakuyo said.

He spoke during a meeting at Gatuanyaga Primary School at the weekend.

Gakuyo, who was appointed by Waititu as his political and investment adviser after the election, has on several occasions claimed that he funded the governor’s campaigns.

However, Waititu has dismissed the claims and told the clergyman to report the matter to the police if he has the evidence.

“I never received any cent from him. As a bishop, he should tell the truth. We were using our own funds to campaign and nobody can claim he financed the other,” he said.

Gakuyo accused Waititu and Kabogo of inciting members of the public regarding Ekeza Sacco, which has since been put under receivership.

“They incited my members to withdraw their shares in a panic. Others who were not even members of Ekeza applied to get refunds,” he claimed. Gakuyo said he will refund all the money owed to genuine shareholders.

“My detractors had portrayed me in bad light, but I thank God that people have now realised I am not a crook,” he said.