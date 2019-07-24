Close

First phase of the Kenol-Marua road project advertised

The government has applied for a loan from the Africa Development Bank to finance the project

by ALICE WAITHERA Correspondent, Murang'a
Central
24 July 2019 - 00:00
The busy Kenol Sagana road.
Image: Alice Waithera

The first phase of the 84-kilometre Kenol-Marua dual carriageway project will start soon.

The government has advertised a tender for the phase through the Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha). It has applied for a loan from the Africa Development Bank to finance the project.

“The government of Kenya, through Kenha, now invites sealed bids through open competitive bidding from eligible bidders for the construction of the Kenol-Sagana road section,” the advert reads.

The project will start with the dualling of the 48km Kenol-Sagana town stretch. Construction will begin at the Kenol-Murang’a junction. It will reach Sagana town via Makuyu and Makutano.

A grade-separated junction will be built at Makutano. Also planned are major and minor drainage structures and social amenities along the road.

On August 14, Kenha will visit the site alongside interested contractors, before having a briefing at Kenol town. The state agency will have a pre-bidding meeting at its headquarters in Nairobi on August 19.

The entire project will cost Sh33 billion. It is part of the Great North Road that runs from Mombasa to Moyale, through Nairobi, and will connect the country to Ethiopia.

The 800km Nairobi-Moyale line will cut through five counties — Murang'a, Kirinyaga, Machakos, Embu and Nyeri.

According to Kenha, the road currently limits and hampers traffic flow between Nairobi and Isiolo.

The upgrade will, therefore, enable it to allow high traffic, including vehicles from  Mwea, Meru, Embu, Kerugoya, Mukurwe-ini, and Tumutumu. The expansion will boost the socioeconomic development of the region.

It will also enhance economic advantages for the country in its trade with Ethiopia.

(Edited by F'Orieny)

