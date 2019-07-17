Close

PICKET PEACEFULLY

Protesting teachers a disgrace — Karugu

Says that teachers should be role models and not lie and sleep in the streets

In Summary

• Teachers lose the respect of their students by behaving badly during demonstrations.

•Nyeri Depuy Governor urged them to present their grievances in a civil manner.

by EUTYCAS MUCHIRI Correspondent, Nyeri
Central
17 July 2019 - 00:00
Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers protest in Kiambu town in a past strike, January 12, 2015. Media - Image - Photo Desk Date: Jan 12 2015
STRIKING TEACHERS: Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers protest in Kiambu town in a past strike, January 12, 2015. Media - Image - Photo Desk Date: Jan 12 2015
Image: STANLEY NJENGA

Striking teachers who lie in the street and block the way are a disgrace.

That's what Nyeri Deputy Governor Caroline Karugu said on Monday in Nyeri town during the launch of the county Competency-Based Curriculum dialogue.  Some teachers are opposed to the curriculum. 

“I went to school in the days when our teachers were role models. They were people of purpose, no-nonsense and were very well-grounded people and for me, my teachers were my role models,” she said.

 

Karugu said learners who saw how striking teachers carried themselves lose respect for them because they are bad role models. 

"Teachers are supposed to be dignified people of good character that children are supposed to emulate," she said. 

The deputy governor blamed the failing standards and quality of education on the bad behaviour of teachers.

She said you can't tell the difference between one held by touts and one held by teachers. 

Though the Constitution gives teachers the right to picket and demonstrate, Karugu encouraged teachers to restore dignity and respect for their profession by presenting their grievances in a civil manner. 

She said over the years there have been a number of disruptive teacher protests.

(Edited By Njeri Mbugua) 

