Granny, 105, appeals for peace, unity

On her 105th birthday, Kiambu granny Rose Ruguru said her greatest wish is for peace and unity.

Speaking in Gikambura village during her birthday party on Saturday, Rose said that only love for each other can propel the country to being peaceful.

“We need to live with each other as communities since our forefathers liberated the country from our oppressors and we cannot oppress each other as Kenyans are now free," she said.

Rose was surrounded by four generations of her family. They cut a birthday cake and sang songs thanking God at the celebration in Kikuyu subcounty.

She said that Kenyans should support President Uhuru Kenyatta's efforts to make Kenya great. She urged to government to listen to the problems of its people.

Rose added that the government should care for older people and give them free health care and help them get food.

“We are happy to see our great grandmother, it is a blessing from God to have her for so many years on earth. May God add her many more years,” Stacy Njeri said.

Wainaina Gachuiri, Rose's son, said she has seldom been in hospital and has been lively for many years.

What's her secret of long life?

Rose said good food and a positive outlook have brought her this far and said she hopes God grants her a few more years.

(Edited by V. Graham)