Tangatanga out to rock Jubilee, ruin Uhuru legacy, leaders warn

Some MPs affiliated to Ruto have been calling for the resignation of Cabinet Secretaries who were accused of plotting the assassination of the DP during a meeting at La Mada Hotel, Nairobi.

The CSs were summoned to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters but did not record statements. They said no formal complaint had been filed.

The ministers denied wrongdoing but acknowledged they had been meeting to deliberate on the development of the Mt Kenya region. The CSs were Peter Munya (Industrialisation), Joe Mucheru (ICT), James Macharia (Transport) and Scily Kariuki (Health).

The DCI has been investigating the murder claims. The letter alleging the plot was, however, traced back to the DP’s office.

And, to support the position taken by the state officers, Wambugu said Central leaders have formed a forum and meet regularly to discuss the development needs of the region.

“We’ve even met at La Mada many times and it has never been to hurt anyone but to see how we can move our region forward,” he said.

The legislator said President Uhuru Kenyatta will be touring the Central region in a few weeks’ time. The head of state is expected to launch major development projects.

Wambugu accused the Tangatanga team of disrespecting the President who made it clear in 2017 that leaders were to keep off politics for the next four years. The President said he would campaign for the party’s presidential candidate in the fifth year, he said.

“When you see us going round asking people to stop campaigns, we want them to give the President the respect he deserves. It should not be confused with the political campaigns our colleagues are conducting,” Wambugu said.

Gakuya said leadership is given by God and political games will not help Ruto to rise to the helm.

Nduati said the government has established many projects in the region and cautioned leaders against spreading lies that the President has focused on other parts of the country.

Mwaniki said it is the role of Jubilee MPs to support the President to help him achieve his development agenda for the country. The President’s backyard should solidly be behind him in his efforts to change the country, she said.

(Edited by F'Orieny)