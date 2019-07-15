Nyandarua youth protest 'discrimination, nepotism' in census jobs

Youths from Ol Joro Orok have accused the Nyandarua West administration of discrimination and nepotism in the recruitment for next month's census.

The bone of contention is the ICT and content supervisors’ positions. The youths said the recruitment lacked transparency and accused the administrators of denying them opportunities. They claimed the jobs were reserved for senior civil servants, relatives and friends.

The youths spoke in Kasuku town on Saturday.

They alleged that no shortlisting was done prior to the interviews for the ICT and content supervisors, which were conducted on Monday, July 8, and Wednesday, July 10, respectively.

The process, they said, locked out the most suitable candidates and unemployed youth.

Under the lobby group 'Youths for Change Nyandarua', they vowed to use all available means, including mass action and going to court, to ensure their grievances of at least 300 young people who applied for these positions in Nyandarua West are heard.

They accused Nyandarua West deputy county commissioner Hezron Nyamberi of failing to act even after his attention was drawn to the alleged malpractices by the youths and leaders, including Ol Joro Orok MP Michael Muchira.

But Nyamberi yesterday morning denied the allegations that the exercise lacked transparency.

He said the subcounty is not responsible for recruiting the ICT supervisors and content supervisors.

“We make recommendation and send to the county census committee under the county commissioner. They then send the list to Nairobi and give us the list of those shortlisted to be interviewed," he said on the phone.

Nyamberi said he does not think there was a problem with the process. He said the information is available and no one has been denied access.

The youths are now demanding fresh recruitment "based purely on merit". They also want legal action taken against those who “might have conspired to deny residents an opportunity to participate in a free and fair process.”

Emmanuel Ndirangu said they requested a list of those who were shortlisted for the two contested positions but it was not provided.

“We demand that list because it is not private but a public document. It is not privileged information either. We have a reason to believe that those shortlisted are from other counties," he said.

Eugene Karagaca said no census will be carried out in Nyandarua West until the real sons and daughters of the region are given the jobs.

“It has come a time when we must not sit and wait. We must come out and fight for the people of Nyandarua West," he said.

On Saturday they planned a demonstration at Kasuku township, where they would have disrupted the interviews for enumerators at Weru Day and Boarding Primary School.

The demonstration aborted because of a heavy police presence. Armed police officers under the command of OCS Cyrus Njagi patrolled Kasuku in two vehicles.

The discontented youth have the backing of local leaders including MCAs and Ol Joro Orok MP.

Weru MCA Mbogo Mburu told the Star they visited the office of the Nyandarua West deputy county commissioner and informed him the youth were complaining that the interviews were conducted without shortlisting, but he did not act.