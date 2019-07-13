Man accused of stealing from Njenga Karume's club

A man who allegedly stole property worth more than Sh700,000 at Kent Mere Club will be produced in court next week on Tuesday.

The prosecution told Limuru senior principal magistrate Everlyne Olwade that they have not completed investigations.

The prosecutor objected the release of Justus Nzioka on bond, saying people are still frequenting at Tigoni police station to identify recovered stolen items.

This is after Nzioka denied committing the offence at the club, owned by former businessman and Kiambu politician Njenga Karume.

Nzioka, with others not before court, allegedly armed a pistol and pangas robbed Gideon Mwangi Sh400,900 cash and alcoholics, totalling to Sh710,817 at Kent Mere Club in Limuru subcounty on June 30.

He was also charged with an alternative charge of being found in possession of a monitor, radio speaker and packed water worth Sh14,300, suspected to have been stolen from Kent Mere Club on June 30.

Nzioka also faced another charge of being found with stolen property on June 30, at Imara Daima in Nairobi City, where he had different wines, a TV set and sub woofer worth Sh50,800.

The magistrate accepted the prosecution's request, saying the case will be mentioned on July 16 for further instructions.