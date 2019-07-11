Kiunjuri deeply in Tangatanga, says Nyeri MP Wambugu

Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri is a member of the Tangatanga faction of Jubilee politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto, Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu has said.

Wambugu was responding to Kiunjuri after the CS complained that no action had been taken against youths who disrupted his meeting in Nyeri town.

Supporters of the two leaders engaged in a confrontation on June 29 when the CS visited Gatitu shopping centre to launch the Sh262 million Riamukurwe water project.

The CS said the fracas occurred despite the fact that he was not in Nyeri in a personal capacity but as a minister of the government.

“If a minister of government can be attacked, that means directly the government was under attack,” Kiunjuri said.

Kiunjuri spoke at Matanya Catholic Church in Laikipia Central during a fundraiser.

But Wambugu, on his facebook page, said that Kiunjuri ceased to be a CS and became a politician when he took over the master of ceremonies role.

“You were in Nyeri as a minister up to and until the point you officially launched the Riagamuru (Riamukurwe, Gatitu and Muruguru) project - laid the pipes and unveiled the signage,” wrote the MP.