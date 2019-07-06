County allocates Githurai market Sh500m

The Kiambu county government has allocated Sh500 million for the construction of the controversial Githurai 45 market in the 2019-2020 financial year.

The market has been at the centre of a protracted dispute between the county government and traders. The traders blamed Governor Ferdinand Waititu for failing to fulfil his campaign promise to build a modern market.

Traders have been having a hard time selling their wares since the market was demolished by the Kenya National Highways Authority and the county government in August last year.

As a result of the delay in building the market, Waititu was shouted down by the agitated traders during Deputy President William Ruto’s tour in the area in May.

The traders heckled at the governor and refused to listen to his address despite Ruto’s frantic efforts to introduce him.

The market has also put the governor on a collision course with Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura and other leaders in Kiambu who have accused the Waititu of unclear deals with a Chinese contractor.

But Waititu defended himself, saying that funds for the construction of the market had not been factored in the budget resulting in the delay of construction work.

Speaking while inspecting the construction of Bibirioni Level Four Hospital in Kiambu on Wednesday, Waititu said the building of the market will be done later this month.

“I know the market is the reason why most Githurai residents are angry with me. But I want to tell them that I was waiting for the funds and the money has already been factored in this year’s financial budget. In a few weeks we are going to commission the construction,” he said.

Waititu said procurement has already been done and he will ensure that the construction of the market is expedited so to end the suffering of more than 6,000 traders.

“I had good intentions when I promised to build a market and despite the difficulties we have been experiencing, we will ensure that the constructed is up to standards to benefit our traders. Githurai residents will forever remember because of the work I’ll do there,” he said.

The governor absolved his administration of any involvement in the demolitions that rendered hundreds of traders, especially the youth, jobless last year. He blamed the highways authority.

“It was KeNHA which demolished the market. I have never demolished even a single kiosk in the county since I was elected as governor,” he said.

He blamed his political detractors of playing politics with the market thus resulting in the misunderstanding between him and the traders.

“I know they are fighting me from every angle, but I won’t be swayed from serving Kiambu residents. I will soldier on and ensure that I bring meaningful development,” Waititu said.

(Edited by P. Wanambisi)