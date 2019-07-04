Limuru residents in fear over rising crime

Residents of Limuru town have asked the government to beef up security owing to increased robberies and muggings.

They said a gang of two armed robbers have been terrorising Farmers Corner, Kwambira, Rironi. They sometimes operate in the neighbouring Kikuyu and Kabete subcounties.

Trader Peter Maina said the gang shot and injured two men who were selling shoes on Saturday in Limuru open market.

"It in the evening when we heard gunshots inside the market. People stated running in different directions. So many items and especially groceries were destroyed," he said.

Maina said on Sunday, the gang also attempted to rob an M-Pesa shop in Kwambira town.

Deputy subcounty police boss Gitonga Thumi said the police intensified day and night patrols.

He said the gang moves very fast since it uses a motorcycle. He warned them that they will soon be arrested.

"All we need is residents' cooperation. Once you notice them, just inform us as soon as possible and we shall act very fast," he said.

Kwambira residents said the robbers even call them by their names.

"Can you report a stranger who is robbing you and at the same time calling you by your name while asking you to cooperate? I can't, these are challenges we have," resident Charles Njogu from Kwambira said.