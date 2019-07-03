Three Nyeri leaders accuse outsiders of causing disunity

Three Nyeri politicians have accused outsiders of causing divisions among area leaders.

Senator Ephraim Maina, Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu and national DP chairman Esau Kioni said politicians from other counties are behind the divisions being witnessed in Nyeri.

Maina said those who want to engage in politics should look for somewhere else, but they will not be entertained in Nyeri.

“As your leaders, I will not allow outsiders to come here and look down on Nyeri leaders,” he said.

Maina called for unity in Mt Kenya, saying he would reach out to seasoned politicians in the region, including Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi and church leaders, to look for ways of uniting the people.

He said they risk losing their bargaining power and may be left out of government in the future if they remain divided.

Maina spoke at Nyamachaki PCEA hall in Nyeri town on Monday, when he met grassroots and church leaders from the county.

The meeting was aimed at discussing the welfare and unity of the county and the country at large.

“We support President Uhuru Kenyatta when he says that people should refrain from active politics and embark on serving the mwananchi,” he said.

Wambugu urged the senator to give area leaders direction because he is a seasoned and experienced politician.

“As senior politicians in this county, we have been having issues here and there. You should convene a meeting of area leaders, most of whom are young and guide us on the way forward,” he said.

“You should also advise leaders to respect the President. I will not allow people to disrespect him and that is the stand of Nyeri Town constituents.”

He said this will enable leaders to stop politicking and focus on development.

The MP said Gatitu-Muruguru MCA Simon Muturi and himself on Monday commissioned a road in Riamukurwe, where they had a peaceful meeting, a clear indication that divisions are being caused by outsiders.

On Saturday, supporters of the two leaders engaged in a fistfight during a meeting to launch the Sh262 million Riamukurwe Water Project at Gatitu shopping centre. Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri was present.

Kioni said Tangatanga and Kieleweke should be disbanded and people united.