'DP MISADVISED'

Ruto assassination claim scheme for sympathy support, says MP Mwathi

Limuru lawmaker says allegations are political, aimed at diverting attention from current issues of concern

In Summary

• Limuru MP Peter Mwathi says even though no one can disregard claims about DP's life being in danger, the issue was political and meant to divert people's attention.

by GEORGE MUGO Correspondent
Central
27 June 2019 - 00:00
MP Peter Mwathi address residents in Limuru town on Wednesday June 26, 2019
NO ASSASSINATION: MP Peter Mwathi address residents in Limuru town on Wednesday June 26, 2019
Image: GEORGE MUGO

Deputy President William Ruto was misadvised that Cabinet secretaries from Mt Kenya region were plotting to assassinate him, Limuru MP Peter Mwathi has said.

Speaking in Limuru town on Wednesday, Mwathi blamed Ruto's advisers saying the claims were alarmist and aimed at diverting attention from current issues of concern.

Mwathi said operatives around the DP were looking for sympathy support after they realised a lot of leaders who were supporting Ruto backed off from his many countrywide tours to concentrate in development activities in their constituencies.

 

The MP asked the DP not to fear, saying Central leaders will continue meeting secretly to discuss the region's development.

"Let us not discuss this issue so much. In fact, we are giving him mileage. It was his adviser's strategy to draw attention to him so that he can gain sympathy support," Mwathi said.

He said President Uhuru Kenyatta had asked lawmakers to go back to their constituencies and focus on development.

'That is where we are now. At times, people need consultations, we cannot consult on the phone or through emails," Mwathi said in reference to the meetings.

On Monday, Cabinet secretaries Peter Munya (Trade), Sicily Kariuki (Health) and Joe Mucheru (ICT) recorded statements at DCI headquarters about a secret meeting in which it was alleged a plot to assassinate the DP was discussed.

 

"People need meetings so that they can exchange ideas. Furthermore, these Cabinet secretaries are working hard to ensure Uhuru's legacy and the Big Four agenda is realised," Mwathi said.

DCI George Kinoti said Ruto had called him and asked that the ministers be probed over the meeting at La Mada Hotel in Nairobi.

 

Kinoti said they could not ignore the claims.

Mwathi urged the DCI to reveal the outcome of their investigation so that the country can know if it was political or serious.

"You cannot actually disregard a claim about somebody's life. It is important we as the country knows the findings of the DCI probe," he said.

Edited by Peter Obuya

