NO SOLUTION IN SIGHT

Pain as Kirinyaga health staff strike enters Day 24

They vow not to return to work until their demands are met

by GEOFFREY KIBISU
Central
22 June 2019 - 00:00
Image: FILE

The health workers' strike in Kirinyaga that entered Day 24 on Friday has disrupted operations and left patients desperate. 

A union official told the Star the strike will continue and they will not be cowed by threats and intimidation from senior county officials.

The health workers held a press conference on Friday in Kerugoya town and declared that their strike is legal. They challenged the county to arrest them if they feel they have been taking part in an illegal strike.

 

Union officials said the Employment and Labour Relations Court refused to issue an order sought by the county government declaring the strike illegal, saying it was protected by the law.

Speaking to press, Central region KMPDU secretary general Gor Goody dismissed letters requiring some members to appear before a disciplinary committee as illegal.

He vowed that no member will appear before the committee and will continue with the strike until the court directs otherwise.

"I want to assure every member that you are within your right. Don’t get intimidated by threats to sack you or letters requiring you to show cause why," she said.

Dr Gor accused the county government of hiring students to take over the operations at the hospital and endangering the lives of patients.

She said hospitals are in pathetic condition, laboratories ill-equipped  and it’s shameful that county government officials continue giving lame excuses. She said health workers cannot continue working in such a situation.

Gor said Governor Ann Waiguru is yet to install an incinerator a month after promised to do so. She accused her of issuing threats after knowing she cannot keep her words.

The union officials complained that health workers are at risk of contracting hepatitis C. Gor said they will stay put until their demands are met.  

