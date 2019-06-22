Nyandarua MCA accuses deputy speaker of ‘killing his motions’

A shouting match marred a plenary session in the Nyandarua assembly following a stand-off between Deputy Speaker Zachary Njeru and Kipipiri MCA Paul Ngeche.

Ngeche on Thursday evening accused Njeru of frustrating and "killing" his motions, but the deputy speaker accused the MCA of being ignorant of the assembly's rules and procedures.

This is not the first time Njeru and Ngeche's differences are playing out in the House. In August last year, Ngeche accused Njeru of being ignorant of the standing orders.

In a gazette notice dated May 23, the Industrialisation, Trade and Cooperatives executive banned market operations on Sunday in Gathara and Engineer wards in Kinangop.

The notice indicated the official market days would henceforth be Tuesdays and Fridays, and this was to take effect as from June 2.

Ngeche’s motion sought to address the matter, given that the assembly was not involved in changes.

The motion was on the order paper for Thursday but clerk John Kahinga omitted it during the plenary, causing Ngeche to rise on a point of order as the deputy speaker was adjourning the assembly.

“Is it in order to say the business is over when I have facilitated a motion here in this assembly?” he asked.

Njeru asked the clerk to confirm the business in the order paper.

“Mr Speaker, there is a motion by honourable Paul Ngeche, the vice chair delegated county legislation committee, “Kahinga said.

But Njeru said Ngeche had on Wednesday sought leave for giving the notice of the motion and he (Njeru) had indicated the House business committee would allocate it time. But the committee had not held a sitting prior to the Thursday afternoon plenary.

At this point Ngeche got agitated. He said Njeru has formed a habit of frustrating and killing his motions. Njeru maintained the assembly is a House of rules and order and went ahead to adjourn to Tuesday next week.

“It is a habit. You have killed many of my motions, this is the third time you have killed, “Ngeche protested

“It is unfair. You just adjourn and get your pay!”

Ngeche had the support of other independent MCAs David Maitai (Ndaragwa Central) and Gabriel Gathure (Kaimbaga).

Maitai said the motions from independent legislators are not taken seriously. “Don’t be biased, “he said.

Gathure questioned how the motion got listed in the order paper if it did not constitute the business of the day.

“What you need to inform the House is, was the notice given? If the notice was given we are supposed to have the motion, “he said

Ngeche told the Star Njeru is being used by the executive to frustrate motions which are unfavourable.

This is not the first time Njeru and Ngeche's differences are playing out in the House. In August last year, Ngeche accused Njeru of being ignorant of the standing orders.

(Edited by P. Wanambisi)