Murang'a farmers get 2 million kilos of free fertiliser

Small farmers in Murang’a county have received free top dressing fertiliser distributed by the county government to boost food production.

The county government is issuing 2.5 million kilograms of fertiliser to about 250,000 homes, each getting a 10kg.

County Agriculture executive Albert Mwaniki said the fertiliser is being issued out to farmers who received free hybrid maize seed in March.

It is part of a food security programme started four years ago that is aimed at saving locals from starvation and eradicating poverty.

Mwaniki said the fertiliser is being issued now because delayed rains disrupted the planting season, with many farmers opting to plant in May.

“The top dressing fertiliser will catalyse growth and in two weeks, they will start producing passels,” Mwaniki said.