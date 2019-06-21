Murang'a farmers get 2 million kilos of free fertiliser

• 250,000 households have received 10 kilogrammes of top dressing fertiliser.
• Exercise is part of food security programme started four years ago.
Small farmers in Murang’a county have received free top dressing fertiliser distributed by the county government to boost food production.
The county government is issuing 2.5 million kilograms of fertiliser to about 250,000 homes, each getting a 10kg.
County Agriculture executive Albert Mwaniki said the fertiliser is being issued out to farmers who received free hybrid maize seed in March.
It is part of a food security programme started four years ago that is aimed at saving locals from starvation and eradicating poverty.
Mwaniki said the fertiliser is being issued now because delayed rains disrupted the planting season, with many farmers opting to plant in May.
“The top dressing fertiliser will catalyse growth and in two weeks, they will start producing passels,” Mwaniki said.
He said the CAN variety with 26 per cent nitrogen has been labeled as part of Vision 2030 by the national government due to its ability to boost production.
The maize seed issued, he said, will produce two to three cobs.
Since the programme started, Mwaniki noted farmers have harvested about 1 million bags of maize every year worth Sh3 billion.
“Maize is a multi-purpose food and when it is in abundance, it provides food security,” he said.
After harvesting, farmers are asked to get hematic bags that keep their produce from pests.
Mwaniki said the National Cereals and Produce Board depot in Maragua is issuing subsidised top dressing fertiliser at Sh1,300 a bag.