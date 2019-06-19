Nyandarua grapples with rising child abuse cases

Child abuse and neglect are on the rise in Nyandarua, Woman Representative Faith Gitau has said.

She said there is urgent need for leaders to come together and find ways to end the vices. Gitau spoke on Sunday at Huruma Primary School in Ol Kalou where she was the chief guest during the celebrations to mark the Day of the African Child.

“It is unfortunate that despite having laws to protect children, the majority are still being abused. They are denied education, girls are forced to undergo female genital mutilation and early marriages,” she said.

Gitau told parents and guardians to play their roles so as to bring up their children in the right manner for them to become responsible members of the society.

She said some parents have absconded their roles, resulting in their children being involved drug abuse crime and suicide.

“I urge the parents to show love and care to their children and ensure they get good role models. Mothers should counsel their daughters and the fathers should not neglect their sons,” she said.

Gitau said she is mobilising Sh10 million to build a safe house for the children rescued from abusive and drunken parents. “Some children are being raised by mothers who are drunkards. It is easy for their girls to be defiled and their sons sodomised.”

The Woman Rep said she will also build a rehabilitation centre for victims of alcohol and drug abuse which will cost a similar amount. Further, she said, she is starting a program to address the rising cases of suicide in Nyandarua, which also affect married grown-ups due to domestic frustrations.

“In the last one and a half years we have recorded 20 cases of defilement. We don’t shout about these matters because we have to protect these children. However, we must ensure the victims are treated and culprits brought to justice, “Gitau told the Star on the phone.

