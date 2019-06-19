Cancel coffee debts, MP Njomo tells Uhuru

An MP wants President Uhuru Kenyatta to consider writing off coffee farmers' debts.

"Just like debts of sugar and maize farmers have been paid, coffee growers are asking the President to do the same for them. We ask him to hear our their cry," Kiambu MP Jude Njomo said.

Njomo who spoke in Kiambu yesterday said that Sh3 billion have been set aside for the Cherry Fund, which will go along way in helping farmers in getting loans.

"Coffee farmers will get loans which will be repaid at 3 per per cent interest. The money will help farmers boost their production, reduce the cost of processing and milling as well as transaction costs at the auction market," the MP said.

In 2016, Uhuru wrote off S 2 billion owed by coffee farmers. The farmers had secured the loans using their title deeds.

At the same time, Njomo criticised the idea of boda boda riders being charged for insurance. He said this will be too expensive and the cost will be passed on to the customers.

"In the budget read by Treasury CS Henry Rotich, the riders will be charged for insurance. We have opposed the move. It is no a must that what Rotich reads will be approved as he does not make laws," Njomo said.

He said MPs will not approve a proposal by Rotich to have capping of interest rates removed. Njomo said Kenyans have suffered at the hands of lenders due to high interest rates and MPs will act according to the will of the people who want the interest rates to come down.

"Rotich now proposes that capping of interest rates be removed and we all know banks are out to fleece Kenyans of their hard-earned cash. Members of Parliament we will not agree. The budget we will be scrutinised to ensure it is suitable for the common mwananchi," he said.