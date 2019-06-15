Women MPs vow to deal with attackers

Women leaders have strongly condemned Wajir East MP Rashid Amin for allegedly attacking Wajir Woman representative Fatuma Gedi in Parliament on Thursday.

The women leaders, who were attending an Embrace Kenya rally at Kenol in Murang’a County on Friday, said it is a shame for a man to raise his hand against a woman.

The MP was arrested after allegedly attacking Gedi, who is a member of the Budget and Appropriation Committee, reportedly for failing to allocate funds to his constituency.

The more than 40 leaders including Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru said they will not allow women to be intimidated by their colleagues in leadership positions.

Murang’a woman representative Sabina Chege said that men will not be allowed to use sexuality to bully women.

“We are warning men, compete with use with ideas not physically. Let them fight to bring development not to intimidate women,” Chege said.

“We condemn domestic violence. We refuse to allow our girls to be murdered over love and rebuke every sort of violence against women,” she added.