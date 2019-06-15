Women MPs vow to deal with attackers

•The women said they are targets of ridicule and attacks, with some Kenyans referring to them as slay queens.
•They condemned Wajir East MP for allegedly attacking his colleague in Parliament on Thursday saying it is shameful for a man to raise his hand against a woman.
Women leaders have strongly condemned Wajir East MP Rashid Amin for allegedly attacking Wajir Woman representative Fatuma Gedi in Parliament on Thursday.
The women leaders, who were attending an Embrace Kenya rally at Kenol in Murang’a County on Friday, said it is a shame for a man to raise his hand against a woman.
The MP was arrested after allegedly attacking Gedi, who is a member of the Budget and Appropriation Committee, reportedly for failing to allocate funds to his constituency.
The more than 40 leaders including Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru said they will not allow women to be intimidated by their colleagues in leadership positions.
Murang’a woman representative Sabina Chege said that men will not be allowed to use sexuality to bully women.
“We are warning men, compete with use with ideas not physically. Let them fight to bring development not to intimidate women,” Chege said.
“We condemn domestic violence. We refuse to allow our girls to be murdered over love and rebuke every sort of violence against women,” she added.
Chege said as leaders, they will stand together with their colleague and asked Gedi to fearlessly serve her people.
Politician Wavinya Ndeti said the MP was wrong to attack Gedi, noting there are so many ways of resolving disagreements.
“Let our men take care of us as we take care of them so we can live in peace,” Ndeti said.
Her Nairobi counterpart Esther Passaris noted that there is too much hatred entrenched in the society that sparks such hateful actions.
Passaris asked women to rally behind women leaders to give them strength to effectively work with their male colleagues.
Samburu West MP Neisula Lesuuda said in Parliament, women are not divided by their regions or parties, which is why they came out in Gedi’s defence after the attack.
“It is a shameful act for the MP to be attacked. People do not have to agree all the time but it is wrong to attack someone over differences,” she said.
The MP urged women not to allow such intimidations to dampen their spirits but noted that they need to stick together.
Youth Chief Administrative Secretary Racheal Shebesh said she was the first to suffer gender based violence when she was attacked by former governor Evans Kidero, noting that women leaders are targets of ridicule and assaults.
Baringo Woman representative Gladwell Cheruiyot said women carry babies during pregnancy and nurse them to maturity.
“But when they grow up, they suddenly realise that they are men and want to batter us,” she said.
Cheruiyot urged Chief Justice David Maraga and Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i to conclusively deal with the numerous cases of gender-based violence to stop their recurrence.
But when she rose to address the crowd, Gedi kept off the debate and instead urged Kenyans to support the President in his bid to unite the country.
The leaders reiterated that they formed Embrace Kenya as part of the building bridges initiative to bring Kenyans together.
The group, they said, will go to all parts of the country pleading for peace and unity as women as the most affected by chaos and urged Kenyans not to allow any loss of life in future elections over petty politics.
Likoni MP Mishi Mboko said many youths have lost their lives in post-polls violence while others have their lives disrupted.
“As women, we sobbed as our children died and that is why we have said enough is enough,” she said.