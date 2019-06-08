Murang'a police setting up hotline to curb rising cases of drug abuse

The Murang'a security team is setting up a hotline to be used in reporting cases of drug abuse, to curb the menace.

County commissioner Mohamed Barre on Thursday said there was an increase in usage of drugs, a matter that has caused concerns.

Barre cited bhang, which he said has a major market in the county. He attributed bhang abuse to the increase in crime and suicides.

The administrator said the bhang being sold in the county is being sourced from Ethiopia and that a consignment intercepted in Samburu last month could have been destined for Murang’a.

Police arrested three suspects who were transporting the bhang worth Sh6 million.

Barre said the biggest challenge in the fight against drugs is lack of information from the public and that the new hotline will enable locals to report incidences without revealing their identity.

“Many people have expressed fears of being compromised when they give information to the police. We want to end those fears,” Barre said.

He urged residents to directly contact him or county police commander when they have crucial information about cartels supplying drugs.

The administrator appealed to residents to report cases of suicidal people for swift action by the security team. “Once you inform us that you have a suicidal relative, we will come immediately and take the appropriate action to save their lives."

Barre said at least one case of suicide was being reported daily across the county. All age groups were affected.

“I am wondering how a 70-year-old man would decide to take his life after going through all the challenges of life,” Barre said.

He asked religious and political leaders, counselors and the administrators to work together to establish the root cause of the suicides and provide a platform for victims to reach out for help.

He urged police to investigate all cases of suicides, saying some could possibly be outright murder.