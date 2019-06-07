Murang'a security asked to streamline matatus

Murang’a matatu saccos yesterday asked security agencies to bar unauthorised vehicles from operating in the county.

They said some matatus and buses from Nairobi and Kiambu have been using temporary permits to ply Murang’a roads posing unfair competition to local saccos.

At a meeting with the county security team led by county commissioner Mohammed Barre, the sacco managers said they had suffered losses.

Murang’a matatu saccos chairman Francis Manyeki said they were being pushed out of the business despite obtaining permanent licenses to operate.

Murang’a county has more than 30 matatu saccos.

Munyeki called on security officers to crack down on gangs seeking to manage matatu termini.

County commissioner Barre said they will ensure that all matatus operating within the county adhere to road regulations to protect lives of passengers.

“All PSVs found operating within the county illegally will be nabbed and also those licensed but flouting traffic rules will also face the law,” Barre said.

All matatus, he added, should operate from assigned parking bays and cautioned saccos from engaging goons to manage bus parks.

National Transport and Safety Authority central regional deputy manager John Parteroi said the authority will cancel licenses of saccos which flout traffic rules.