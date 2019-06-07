Kerra to repair Lari roads after protests

The government has pleaded with residents of Lari constituency in Kiambu county for more time to repair bad roads.

Lari MP Jonah Mburu said roads are not repaired during the rainy season as the materials will be washed away.

The legislator said the roads are impassable when rainy season starts.

He spoke at Full Gospel Church in Nyambare trading centre on Wednesday during a meeting with over 300 boda boda riders.

He was accompanied by Mary Nyoike, a contractor from Joina Limited, one of those repairing rural roads in the constituency.

Nyoike said according to the Kenya Rural Roads Authority instructions, repairs will start after the rain subsides.

"Be patient. The roads will be passable. Everybody complains when the rain starts" she said.

Mburu applauded the riders for protesting but asked them to never dig terraces across the roads in bad condition.

"It is your right to protest, speak in a loud voice so that you can be heard. However, never dig holes, terraces or destroy the road in bad condition" he advised.

Last week, the riders led residents to dig terraces along a road near Uplands Funeral Home.