I'll help you claim your money from government, says MP

Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu will exert pressure on the national and county governments to pay pending bills owed to his constituents for services and goods delivered.

Wambugu on Tuesday urged all those who supplied goods and services the county or national government and have no audit queries to forward their details to his office.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Madaraka Day directed the county and national governments to have cleared all pending bills by June 30.

“We shall help you to pressure the government to pay you the money before the deadline,” he said.

"If you know a contractor or a supplier who has not been paid by the national or county government, tell them to register with my office.”

Wambugu spoke at Nyamachaki PCEA hall in Nyeri town.

The legislator said the move was meant to ensure that the President's directive is followed to the letter.

Wambugu also pledged to follow-up on title deeds for colonial villages.

The legislator said Nyeri Town constituency has eight small-scale water projects. He said he has written to the government and copied the letter to the President, requesting Sh700 million projects to be completed.

“These projects upon completion will benefit 7,000 homes, 50,000 people and provide employment for 100 people,” he said.