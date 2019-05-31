Poor record keeping hurts dairy farming, says expert

Dairy farmers have been urged to keep proper records of their animals for maximum benefits.

Poor record keeping and lack of proper information are major setbacks affecting dairy farmers, an expert told the Star on Thursday.

Dairy champion Alex Gitonga urged farmers to change from manual to digital record keeping. He said farmers who keep manual records find it hard to analyse them and generate reports because of their bulky nature.

“These challenges in record management result in a loss-making venture as a result of low productivity, poor breeding, poor feeding and planning. It also becomes difficult for the dairy investor to access credit,” Gitonga said.