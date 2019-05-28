Scholar calls for support of new curriculum

Leaders have been asked to stop politicising the new curriculum.

The Competency-Based Curriculum is what the country needs to address the issues that have affected the youth since independence, Zetech University vice-chancellor Njenga Munene.

Prof Munene spoke after a public lecture by Samchi Group CEO Esther Muchemi at the university’s main campus in Ruiru.

“The new curriculum was long overdue and is okay. Actually, the developed countries have a similar system,” he said.

Kenya National Union of Teachers secretary-general Wilson Sossion is vehemently opposed to the new curriculum and has been at loggerheads with Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha over its implementation.

Sossion recently told teachers not to teach the new curriculum and to continue with the old 8-4-4 system.

Munene said like-minded leaders with the interest of the next and future generations should support the Education ministry to ensure a smooth implementation of the curriculum.

“The new system will equip learners with skill-based knowledge which they can use in the future to make a living or meet job market demands. Therefore, we should all support its implementation for the sake of our children,” the VC said.

Muchemi said the system is designed to train children and the youth to be more entrepreneurial and self-reliant.

“This is what our country needs – a system that will equip, nurture and sharpen our children’s skills and talents which will be of benefit to them and the country in the future. In years to come the issue of unemployment will be a thing of the past,” she said.

Muchemi told the students that creativity, innovation and knowledge of relevant technology will give them a competitive edge in the job market.

She also urged students to think beyond employment and to be entrepreneurial.

