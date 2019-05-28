Residents welcome police clustering in war on crime

Residents of parts of Kiambu have welcomed a new security strategy mooted by county police commander Ali Nunow to deal with crime.

Nunow has clustered the county into three areas that share the same crime challenges, saying thugs will not find a hideout.

Nyambare location in Lari constituency Nyumba Kumi chairman Chege Lore said the strategy will also reduce alcoholism and drug abuse.

He applauded the police commander for clustering.

"Some Nyumba Kumi officials in neighbouring areas are not active. Even if you give them a tip-off, they disregard it and criminals find a safe hideout when you chase them from your area," Lore said.

Nunow said cluster one includes Juja, Thika, Gatundu North and Gatundu South, while cluster two has Lari, Limuru, Kikuyu and Kabete. Cluster three will have Githunguri, Kiambaa and Kiambu.

"These clusters will run normal police operations but will be having joint patrols, assist each other in investigations and apprehension of criminals and by so doing, we shall reduce crime," he said.

Lari community policing chairman Peter Kiugu applauded President Uhuru Kenyatta and Interior CS Fred Matiang'i for AP and Kenya police meger, saying it was long overdue.

Kiugu said police working from one command has reduced the rivalry that existed before.

"The merger should have happened a long time ago. Police should work they way are working nowadays" he said.

He said too much commands gave criminals a gap to commit crimes.