Farmer uproots tea due to meagre earnings

Donning in Jubilee campaign attire, the man is seen uprooting the bushes and at times pausing on a heap of uprooted tea bushes in his farm in Othaya constituency.

“We have never experienced difficult economic times like we are now. Things were much better in times of former presidents Daniel Moi and Mwai Kibaki,” he says.

“I have uprooted these tea bushes because I am no longer earning anything worthwhile from it.”

He adds, “This is because the same bush which is no longer financially productive is also expected to be taxed to pay salaries for my governor, two MCAs including a nominated one, woman representative, senator, MP and yourself (president)."

Githaiga says during Moi's and Kibaki’s regimes, Kenyans were represented by only a few elected individuals.

“During those days, twilight girls from as far as Mombasa, among other areas, used to visit Othaya to celebrate tea proceeds."

Instead, he says, many farmers have been left with thousands of shillings in debt.

The farmer quotes Kenya Tea Development Authority chairman Peter Kanyago, who recently warned farmers that their tea bonus would decline due to the prolonged drought that hit the country late last year and early this year.

Kanyago is also from Chinga.

He says if only tea farmers could be earning Sh80 to Sh100 per kilo, farmers would be in a position to educate their children and accommodate medical expenses.

The chairman says many young men in their thirties have opted not to marry as they cannot support families due to poverty.

Many of the young people, he says, have committed suicide or ventured in overconsumption of alcohol.