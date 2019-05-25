Men living secretly with killer but treatable diseases

Kikuyu elders have expressed concern over the number of men dying of diseases they do not reveal.

Kiama Kia Ma chairman in Limuru constituency Morrison Njenga said few men take part in medical camps because they do not want to mingle with women, young people, and children, who might know where they are suffering from.

Njenga advised men to visit hospitals secretly and alert their agemates instead of living with pain.

“We have seen men stagnating at home and we suspect that they are ageing. Some are in pain, which they hide their wives and the people they live with. At long last, they die. It is so sad,” Njenga said.

He was speaking a free medical camp in Kamirithu village in Limuru, which was organised by Daktari Msafiri Clinic located in Nairobi.

A medic, Jeremiah Gitau, said they were testing blood sugar, blood pressure, gout, prostate cancer, and infertility.

“We are concerned by the fact that men cannot queue in a medical camp with women and children and are told that they suffer from prostate cancer, infertility, and such other diseases,” he said.

Njenga said more than 300 men attended the exercise, and about 100 were found to have been living with conditions which needed to be tested more in hospitals.

One man said he limps because of his testicles problems, but fears going to hospital and be treated by a female doctor.

“I have lived with this condition for over ten years. Next week I will go to that clinic for more action hoping to heal. I do not go far from home,” he said.