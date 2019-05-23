KU Referral Hospital up to global standards

Joan lost her mother to colorectal cancer in 2015.

She remembers challenges the family faced in their quest to get their loved one the best treatment.

They were torn between the long queues to access chemotherapy and other specialised treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital and paying dearly for the same services at a private hospital. Or travelling abroad.

“We didn't have enough money to fly her abroad. We lost her after battling the disease for a long time,” Joan said.

Most chemotherapy treatments are given in cycles, the length depending on the treatment, usually two to six weeks.

Luke, who stays in Githurai, lost his brother in 2016 to kidney failure.

He said had there been a good nearby hospital, it would have helped ease the family's strain. There were long queues at KNH and fears of getting in traffic along Thika Superhighway in case his brother developed emergency problems.

Joan and Luke say the opening of Sh8 billion, 650-bed Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital in August will be a big relief.

It will not handle outpatients, except in emergencies.

Kenyans will no longer have to spend huge amounts of money seeking treatment abroad.

The facility will have some of the most highly trained Kenyan and foreign doctors and surgeons for research, diagnosis, treatment and surgeries.

They will be supported by a highly trained team of nurses and clinical officers.

All departments of the hospital are internet-connected and all communication is paperless.

The hospital, which is complete and fully furnished with modern equipment, is to open in August after takeover from the university is finalised and human resources hired.

The hospital has been turned into a state corporation under the Health ministry.

Services

The hospital will provide treatment for cancers, as well as research and training of oncologists.