Three projects in semi-arid Kieni allocated Sh2bn

Three projects in Nyeri's semi-arid Kieni region have been allocated a total of Sh2 billion in the 2019/20 financial year.

The New Kenya Cooperative Creameries plant at Chaka in Kieni East subcounty will be expanded at a cost of Sh400 million while Sh1.5 billion will be spent on the construction of Kariminu dam.

The third project is the Naromoru Level Four Hospital which will cost the national Treasury Sh100 million, a public participation forum was told on Monday.

The forum was convened by the National Assembly Parliamentary Budget and Appropriations committee at Nyamachaki PCEA hall in Nyeri town.

“This year, we have allocated Sh400 million to expand the milk processing plant so that at least they can be processing more milk including powdered milk,” Kieni MP Kanini Kega said.

Committee member Moses Kuria, who is also the Gatundu South MP, told the forum, “At least we now have some good news because the Kariminu water project has been factored in the next financial year’s budget.”

The dam's construction has been delayed for 11 years.

The Naromoru health facility will be elevated to Level Four Hospital on completion.

The parliamentary committee was headed by Kitui Central MP Makali Mulu. Also present were Nyeri Town MP Wambugu Ngunjiri and his Laikipia North counterpart Sarah Korere.

